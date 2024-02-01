Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.02

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$12.02 and last traded at C$12.01, with a volume of 42955 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.99.

CSH.UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Chartwell Retirement Residences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.20, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -599.50 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is currently -3,050.00%.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

