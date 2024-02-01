Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Receives $143.95 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $158.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.33. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $117.18 and a twelve month high of $163.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 483.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

