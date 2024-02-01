Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the December 31st total of 4,070,000 shares. Approximately 18.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 813,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CKPT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.
NASDAQ:CKPT opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $6.06.
Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.
