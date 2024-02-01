Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the December 31st total of 4,070,000 shares. Approximately 18.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 813,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CKPT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Checkpoint Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $25,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 133.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 17,799 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 56.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CKPT opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $6.06.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.