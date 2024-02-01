Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Chemed by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Chemed by 13.2% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 29,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,496,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chemed by 5.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,927,000 after buying an additional 7,644 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Chemed in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Chemed in the third quarter valued at about $1,848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 3,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.32, for a total transaction of $2,236,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,275.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total value of $710,545.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,798,127.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 3,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.32, for a total value of $2,236,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,275.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,531 shares of company stock valued at $10,792,705. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Chemed from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chemed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Chemed Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:CHE opened at $592.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $582.94 and a 200-day moving average of $548.20. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $490.87 and a 52 week high of $610.35.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

Chemed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

