Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.6% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.9% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its position in Chevron by 1.9% in the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 1.2% in the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its position in Chevron by 0.9% in the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 7,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $148.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,965,833. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $174.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.79. The company has a market cap of $279.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.53.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

