Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,195,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total value of $2,905,794.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,195,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,169.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,669 shares of company stock valued at $12,723,541. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMG stock opened at $2,408.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a PE ratio of 57.13, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,279.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,059.17. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,470.05 and a one year high of $2,439.63.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $2,246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,297.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

