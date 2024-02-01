Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) PT Raised to $114.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a hold rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $119.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $124.60.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $121.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.61. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $109.19 and a 52-week high of $136.02.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $425.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.72 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 373.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 973.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,942,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668,582 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 3,836.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,070,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,088 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,722,000 after purchasing an additional 592,654 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 3,270.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 365,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,951,000 after purchasing an additional 354,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,006,000 after acquiring an additional 337,252 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Choice Hotels International

(Get Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.