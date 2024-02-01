ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Short Interest Update

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,300 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the December 31st total of 170,900 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Insider Activity at ChoiceOne Financial Services

In related news, Director Greg L. Armock purchased 4,826 shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $97,195.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,453 shares in the company, valued at $210,523.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Kelly Potes sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $69,267.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Greg L. Armock bought 4,826 shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $97,195.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,523.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,964 shares of company stock valued at $121,945 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 12.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 7.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 468.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 7.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Trading Down 5.0 %

ChoiceOne Financial Services Increases Dividend

Shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services stock opened at $26.68 on Thursday. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $32.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.21. The firm has a market cap of $201.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from ChoiceOne Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Company Profile

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.

