Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Short Interest Up 6.6% in January

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the December 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 453,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CHRD. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.10.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chord Energy

In other news, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total transaction of $204,687.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,078.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total transaction of $204,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,078.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,018,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,007,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,750 shares of company stock worth $1,468,678 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRD. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $2,563,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth $1,755,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,633,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth $31,640,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chord Energy Price Performance

CHRD traded up $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $154.96. 25,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,566. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.17. Chord Energy has a 1 year low of $117.05 and a 1 year high of $175.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $840.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.94 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chord Energy will post 18.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Stories

