Church & Dwight (CHD) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Church & Dwight to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Church & Dwight has set its Q4 guidance at $0.63 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Church & Dwight to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $99.85 on Thursday. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $79.34 and a 52-week high of $101.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet cut Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.80.

In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 468.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

