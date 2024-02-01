Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc cut its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CINF. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth $350,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,795.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $110.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.27. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.01 and a fifty-two week high of $130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

