Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 73.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 75.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on C shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.62.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,013,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,216,340. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.44. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $107.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

