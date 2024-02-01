Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA trimmed its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 85.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,758 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 73.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 75.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C opened at $56.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $57.95.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on C shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.62.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

