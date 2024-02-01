Clearstead Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,242 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 142.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $252,085,000 after purchasing an additional 392,427 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 32.6% during the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $67,328,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.7% during the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,798,000 after purchasing an additional 26,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $564.11 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.33 and a fifty-two week high of $579.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $488.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $442.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $244.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,037 shares of company stock worth $127,771,740 over the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.33.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

