Clearstead Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 714.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMBS. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10,037.5% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $46.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.79. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $47.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1419 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

