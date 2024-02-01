Clearstead Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,934,000 after purchasing an additional 117,888 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,282,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,171,000 after purchasing an additional 146,344 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,540,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,402,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,045,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,249,000 after purchasing an additional 78,975 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

NYSE:INSP opened at $210.87 on Thursday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.27 and a 12-month high of $330.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.61 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.24. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on INSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.08.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

