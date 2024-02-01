Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Receives $7.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.80.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Clene in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

Get Clene alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Clene

Clene Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of CLNN opened at $0.49 on Friday. Clene has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53. The stock has a market cap of $63.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.52.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. Clene had a negative return on equity of 322.31% and a negative net margin of 5,624.65%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clene will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clene news, Director David J. Matlin purchased 250,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.41 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,043,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,911.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 26.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clene

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clene in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Clene in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clene in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Clene by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Clene during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clene

(Get Free Report

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.