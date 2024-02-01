CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Short Interest Down 6.4% in January

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the December 31st total of 4,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME stock opened at $205.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. CME Group has a 52 week low of $173.42 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.69 and a 200-day moving average of $207.04.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $244.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,603 shares of company stock worth $4,292,072. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CME Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CME. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $610,482,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 31.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,858,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,103 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,174,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,995,000 after purchasing an additional 951,953 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 261.4% in the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,320,000 after buying an additional 925,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 1,488.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 952,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,681,000 after buying an additional 892,614 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

