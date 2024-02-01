CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Position Cut by Intermede Investment Partners Ltd

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd cut its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,068,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,367 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up 5.5% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $213,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $610,482,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in CME Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,174,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,995,000 after purchasing an additional 951,953 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 261.4% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,320,000 after purchasing an additional 925,939 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 1,488.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 952,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,681,000 after purchasing an additional 892,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the second quarter valued at about $119,828,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $1.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $204.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,536. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.04. The company has a market capitalization of $73.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.42 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $5.25 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.51%.

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,471.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,603 shares of company stock worth $4,292,072 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $244.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.30.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

