CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.290-3.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CMS opened at $57.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.77 and its 200 day moving average is $56.82. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $64.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded CMS Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.62.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 2,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

