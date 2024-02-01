CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.29-3.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.34. CMS Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.290-3.350 EPS.

CMS Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CMS opened at $57.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.51. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $64.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.77 and a 200 day moving average of $56.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.39.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMS

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CMS Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMS. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

(Get Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.