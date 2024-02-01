Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Position Trimmed by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Columbia Banking System worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1,506.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 152.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 178.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 898.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on COLB. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

Insider Activity at Columbia Banking System

In other Columbia Banking System news, CEO Clint Stein purchased 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $199,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,736.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $51,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,111.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clint Stein acquired 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $199,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,472,736.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 25,559 shares of company stock valued at $530,863 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $20.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.06. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $519.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 87.27%.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

