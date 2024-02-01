Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $254.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Columbus McKinnon updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.21. 35,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,197. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.32. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $30.29 and a 52-week high of $42.87.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCO. StockNews.com raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Columbus McKinnon

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,223,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,159,000 after buying an additional 55,329 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,791,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,558,000 after acquiring an additional 62,205 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,539,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,211,000 after acquiring an additional 36,868 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,393,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,453,000 after acquiring an additional 11,522 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,178,000 after purchasing an additional 66,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

