CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Short Interest Update

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,120,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the December 31st total of 8,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Insider Transactions at CommScope

In other news, SVP Justin C. Choi bought 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $49,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 360,913 shares in the company, valued at $627,988.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 153,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $249,420.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,213,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,607,525.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin C. Choi acquired 28,600 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $49,764.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 360,913 shares in the company, valued at $627,988.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 360,132 shares of company stock valued at $590,599. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CommScope

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in CommScope by 49,546.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 381,785 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 381,016 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in CommScope by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 18,188 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in CommScope by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CommScope by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 13,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CommScope by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 82,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope Price Performance

Shares of COMM stock opened at $2.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.83. CommScope has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $8.92.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). CommScope had a negative net margin of 26.15% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that CommScope will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CommScope from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2.10 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.43.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

