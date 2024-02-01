Community Financial Services Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 140.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 218.4% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. HSBC cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. William Blair upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.13.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $164.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $167.95.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

