Community Financial Services Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,212 Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries by 164.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries by 645.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the second quarter worth about $39,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.88 per share, with a total value of $50,752.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,337.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,756.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Cichocki acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,337.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chart Industries Trading Down 3.3 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $116.83 on Thursday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.44 and a 12 month high of $184.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GTLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.50.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

