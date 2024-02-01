Community Financial Services Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,350 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
VTV opened at $150.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.30. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $152.46. The company has a market capitalization of $105.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.
About Vanguard Value ETF
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
