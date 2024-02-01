Community Financial Services Group LLC Buys Shares of 7,196 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $1,022,333,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at $273,344,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 36.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,771,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $718,755,000 after buying an additional 2,862,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 3.7 %

PayPal stock opened at $61.35 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $67.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

