Community Financial Services Group LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $317.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $308.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.40. The firm has a market cap of $104.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $224.00 and a twelve month high of $326.76.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

