Community Financial Services Group LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.
Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 2.0 %
Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $317.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $308.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.40. The firm has a market cap of $104.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $224.00 and a twelve month high of $326.76.
Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Growth ETF
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 2 REIT stocks set to surge due to red hot data center demand
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- How and when to use LEAPS stock options
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 3 reasons airline stocks are a buy right now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.