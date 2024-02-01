Community Financial Services Group LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVY. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $115.12 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $126.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.189 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

