Community Financial Services Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,527 American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 32,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,413,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 10,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 269,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,254,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMT opened at $195.65 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $235.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.38 and a 200 day moving average of $188.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.88, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 444.45%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.54.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

