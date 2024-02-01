Community Financial Services Group LLC Takes $339,000 Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,918,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,813,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,643 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Progressive by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,956,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,303,427,000 after buying an additional 560,479 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,341,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,497,374,000 after buying an additional 361,856 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,754,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,291,249,000 after buying an additional 403,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Progressive by 10.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,916,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $963,463,000 after buying an additional 655,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

PGR stock opened at $178.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $182.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.34. The company has a market capitalization of $104.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.92%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,862 shares of company stock worth $18,747,693 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PGR. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.22.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

