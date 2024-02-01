Community Financial Services Group LLC Takes $405,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Danaher by 19.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Danaher by 76.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 14.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Danaher by 135.9% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $239.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $177.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $248.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.87.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Danaher

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.