Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,069 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,962 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.31% of Commvault Systems worth $9,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Commvault Systems by 728.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 64.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the second quarter valued at $64,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commvault Systems

In other Commvault Systems news, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $91,598.14. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 85,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,929,610.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gary Merrill sold 947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $65,664.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,330,325.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $91,598.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 85,515 shares in the company, valued at $5,929,610.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,371 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Commvault Systems Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $91.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,054.98 and a beta of 0.63. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $92.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.32.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $216.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Commvault Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

