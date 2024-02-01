Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $216.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.01 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Commvault Systems updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Commvault Systems Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $91.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.76 and its 200 day moving average is $72.32. Commvault Systems has a 1 year low of $53.70 and a 1 year high of $92.81.

Insider Activity at Commvault Systems

In related news, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $91,598.14. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 85,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,929,610.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Gary Merrill sold 947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $65,664.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,330,325.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $91,598.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 85,515 shares in the company, valued at $5,929,610.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,371 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 64.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 223.8% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised Commvault Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

