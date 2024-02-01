Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $81.51, but opened at $85.00. Commvault Systems shares last traded at $90.46, with a volume of 115,362 shares.

The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $216.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.01 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 4,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $294,278.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,377 shares in the company, valued at $31,229,141.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 4,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $294,278.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,377 shares in the company, valued at $31,229,141.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $70,012.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,141 shares of company stock worth $1,401,371. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.9% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 105.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 15,477 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,911,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Stock Up 4.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.32.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Featured Stories

