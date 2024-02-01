Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,671,783 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 355% from the previous session’s volume of 586,900 shares.The stock last traded at $7.98 and had previously closed at $8.05.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Trading Up 2.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average is $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELP. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2,558.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. 3.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.