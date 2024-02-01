Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,671,783 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 355% from the previous session’s volume of 586,900 shares.The stock last traded at $7.98 and had previously closed at $8.05.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average is $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.
