Comparing Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) and SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD)

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) and SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Range Resources and SandRidge Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Range Resources 33.85% 21.56% 10.34% SandRidge Energy 96.17% 19.53% 15.87%

Risk & Volatility

Range Resources has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SandRidge Energy has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dividends

94.7% of Range Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Range Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Range Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. SandRidge Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Range Resources pays out 5.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SandRidge Energy pays out 9.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SandRidge Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. SandRidge Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Range Resources and SandRidge Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Range Resources 3 10 8 0 2.24 SandRidge Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Range Resources currently has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.52%. Given Range Resources’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Range Resources is more favorable than SandRidge Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Range Resources and SandRidge Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Range Resources $4.15 billion 1.69 $1.18 billion $5.58 5.20 SandRidge Energy $254.26 million 2.13 $242.17 million $4.42 3.30

Range Resources has higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Energy. SandRidge Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Range Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Range Resources beats SandRidge Energy on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2022, it had an interest in 1,471 gross producing wells. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

