Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Short Interest Up 7.8% in January

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the December 31st total of 19,570,000 shares. Approximately 11.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $5,868,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $5,868,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $964,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 479,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,473.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 439,216 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,051 in the last quarter. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the third quarter worth $8,757,000. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the third quarter valued at $3,906,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the third quarter valued at $3,014,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the third quarter valued at $4,240,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the third quarter valued at $10,118,000. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $22.36 on Thursday. Confluent has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $41.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 50.81% and a negative net margin of 62.06%. The company had revenue of $200.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.82 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CFLT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Confluent from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Confluent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

