CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) PT Raised to $129.00 at Needham & Company LLC

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $119.00 to $129.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.94% from the company’s current price.

CNMD has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CONMED from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CONMED from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of CONMED from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CONMED has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.83.

CONMED stock opened at $95.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.80. CONMED has a fifty-two week low of $88.01 and a fifty-two week high of $138.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39.

In related news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $122,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,450.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $252,839.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,925.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $122,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,450.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the third quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in CONMED by 7.6% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 5.2% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 210,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,396 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the second quarter valued at $2,855,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 2.4% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 191,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,978,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

