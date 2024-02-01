ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConnectOne Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.25.

NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $22.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average of $19.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Boswell bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $151,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,704.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,500,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,414,000 after acquiring an additional 743,209 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 48.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,467,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,340,000 after buying an additional 480,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,577,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,357,000 after purchasing an additional 419,953 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $7,953,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,869,000 after acquiring an additional 245,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

