Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Gap Up to $15.77

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.77, but opened at $16.72. Core Laboratories shares last traded at $16.29, with a volume of 76,285 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Core Laboratories from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CLB

Core Laboratories Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $732.57 million, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.27.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $128.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Core Laboratories

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 43.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 9,913.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 33.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 171.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.