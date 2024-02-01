Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,453 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the second quarter valued at $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 49.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APTV. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.31.

Aptiv Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $81.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.98. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $71.01 and a 1 year high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.