Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Invests $258,000 in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,574 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 644.2% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,280,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,776 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,236,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3,836.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 806,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $162,243,000 after buying an additional 786,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,703,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,065,841,000 after buying an additional 743,824 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LH opened at $222.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.36. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $174.20 and a 1 year high of $234.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

LH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at $439,751.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

