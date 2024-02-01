Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 15,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 158,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 16,372 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,512,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 36,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 104,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 8,677 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $46.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.63. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $46.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1454 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

