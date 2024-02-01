Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in STERIS in the third quarter worth $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in STERIS in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in STERIS in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.60.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $218.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $173.21 and a 12-month high of $254.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 0.80.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

