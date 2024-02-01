Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 671,900 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the December 31st total of 635,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Cosan from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cosan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Cosan Stock Performance

Shares of CSAN opened at $14.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average is $14.66. Cosan has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Cosan will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSAN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Cosan during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cosan by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cosan by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cosan by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter.

About Cosan

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

