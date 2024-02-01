Creditcoin Price Hits $0.49 on Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $155.12 million and $15.96 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001166 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006123 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000050 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,642,104 coins and its circulating supply is 315,354,874 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

