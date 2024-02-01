Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Short Interest Up 6.4% in January

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the December 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 307,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 3,622 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $89,608.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,726.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 3,622 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $89,608.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,726.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 1,652 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $40,953.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,465.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,716 shares of company stock valued at $265,469 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Criteo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,114,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,022,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,847,000 after purchasing an additional 187,288 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 81,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 37,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

CRTO opened at $25.93 on Thursday. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.11. Criteo had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $245.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.04 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Criteo will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRTO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Criteo from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Criteo from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

