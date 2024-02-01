Critical Review: KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) versus Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) and Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gain Therapeutics has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares KalVista Pharmaceuticals and Gain Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals N/A -67.13% -58.67% Gain Therapeutics N/A -169.46% -114.26%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$92.91 million ($3.06) -5.15 Gain Therapeutics $55,180.00 905.43 -$17.59 million ($1.81) -2.14

This table compares KalVista Pharmaceuticals and Gain Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gain Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than KalVista Pharmaceuticals. KalVista Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gain Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and Gain Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Gain Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.65%. Gain Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $8.33, suggesting a potential upside of 115.33%. Given Gain Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gain Therapeutics is more favorable than KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.0% of Gain Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Gain Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gain Therapeutics beats KalVista Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products include sebetralstat, which is initiation of the Phase 3 KONFIDENT trial as a potential oral, on-demand therapy for HAE attacks; and Factor XIIa, an oral inhibitor program which is in preclinical stage targets an enzyme in HAE. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches and develops novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding in Switzerland and Spain. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease. Its lead product candidate includes GT-02287, for the treatment of GBA1 Parkinson's disease. In addition, the company is developing structurally targeted allosteric regulator candidates to treat various diseases, including Morquio B, GM1 gangliosidosis (GM1), neuronopathic Gaucher disease, GBA1 Parkinson's, Krabbe, and Mucopolysaccharidosis type 1 diseases. Gain Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

